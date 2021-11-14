Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) PT Raised to $32.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

XPOF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

