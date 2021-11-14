Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

XMTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.44.

Xometry stock opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.91. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $76,323,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

