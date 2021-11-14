XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $447.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.52. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 19,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $297,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,157 shares of company stock worth $2,760,552. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

