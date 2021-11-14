Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

WH stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

