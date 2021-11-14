WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

WW International stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. 892,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,536. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

