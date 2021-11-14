WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$180.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$179.46.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$181.00 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$89.22 and a one year high of C$187.94. The company has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$162.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$149.13.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

