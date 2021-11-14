Woodcoin (LOG) Market Capitalization Tops $698,395.75

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $698,395.75 and $46,741.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,563.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.44 or 0.07125493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.22 or 0.00401501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $664.90 or 0.01029848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00086430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.28 or 0.00420170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.00274461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00257310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

