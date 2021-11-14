WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Truist Securities

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAPS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in WM Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 301,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

