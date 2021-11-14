Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,800 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,113.31 ($66.81).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,775 ($62.39) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 3,960.48 ($51.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,915.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,833.96.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

