Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.14.

Wix.com stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.96 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $171.37 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

