WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of WisdomTree Investments worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.59 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.78.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.