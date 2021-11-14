WINk (WIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.86 or 0.00410761 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

