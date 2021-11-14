Wingstop’s (WING) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $171.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.22.

Wingstop stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. 329,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.61. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 171.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

