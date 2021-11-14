William Blair Weighs in on Amplitude Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amplitude in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

AMPL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $73.86 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

