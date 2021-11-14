William Blair Comments on MediaAlpha, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million.

MAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:MAX opened at $17.28 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

