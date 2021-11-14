WH Smith’s (SMWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WH Smith has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,633 ($21.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,627.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,678.05. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,311 ($17.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.