West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to post earnings per share of $3.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings per share of $3.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $26.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.97 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $4,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $9,003,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.02. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $92.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

