Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 278 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.82% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $138,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average is $103.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $85.31 and a 1 year high of $107.39.

