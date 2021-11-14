Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.77% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $130,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $118.23 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

