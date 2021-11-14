Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,025 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $126,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

