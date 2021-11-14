Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,345 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $123,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 264,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

