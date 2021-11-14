Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 570,865 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $118,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 137.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 17.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

