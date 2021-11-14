Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $75.58.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

