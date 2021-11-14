Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 611,448 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 611,448 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

