Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 276 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $102.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.81. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $179.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

