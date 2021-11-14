Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,181 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SCPL shares. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.