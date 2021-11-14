Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 642 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of 908 Devices worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,949,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.62 million and a PE ratio of -14.75. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. 908 Devices’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MASS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $673,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 10,078 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $352,226.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,881 shares of company stock worth $3,423,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

