Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Raven Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RAVN opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

