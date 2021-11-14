Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.43% from the stock’s current price.

WB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Weibo has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Weibo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.