Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. KB Home has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KB Home by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

