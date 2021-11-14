Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.
NYSE BZH opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $669.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.