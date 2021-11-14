Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE BZH opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $669.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

