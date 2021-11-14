Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $17.51 million and approximately $299,969.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00073985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00095644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,592.94 or 1.00407901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,516.14 or 0.07020211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

