Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

