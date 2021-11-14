Waltonchain Market Cap Tops $76.80 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $76.80 million and $3.64 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,541.18 or 0.07122079 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00086166 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00087103 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,870,315 coins and its circulating supply is 78,149,283 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

