Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.48.
NYSE:DIS opened at $159.63 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.