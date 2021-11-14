Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.48.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $159.63 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.