Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $219.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.48.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $159.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $136.52 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.