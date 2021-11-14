Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $219.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.48.
DIS opened at $159.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $136.52 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
