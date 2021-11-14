Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $172.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $219.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $159.63 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $136.52 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

