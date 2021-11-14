Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $172.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $219.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.48.
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $159.63 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $136.52 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.63.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
