Walleye Trading LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 842.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,393,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgetown stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

