Walleye Capital LLC Takes $565,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 969 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in HubSpot by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,748 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.64.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $841.26 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.81 and a 1 year high of $853.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $742.14 and a 200 day moving average of $633.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

