Walleye Capital LLC Takes $484,000 Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875,255 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 154.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $7,482,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

