Walleye Capital LLC Sells 15,459 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,459 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $10,381,885. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

BLI opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

