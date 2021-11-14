Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CommScope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CommScope by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in CommScope by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

