Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $599,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $254.68 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

