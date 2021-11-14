Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after acquiring an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

MO stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

