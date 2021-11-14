Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $460,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,127 shares of company stock valued at $38,912,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.