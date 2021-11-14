Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Eight Capital

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Wallbridge Mining stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$390.57 million and a P/E ratio of -19.20. Wallbridge Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$0.90.
About Wallbridge Mining
