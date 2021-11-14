Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Eight Capital

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Wallbridge Mining stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$390.57 million and a P/E ratio of -19.20. Wallbridge Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$0.90.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

