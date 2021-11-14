WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKME. Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $308,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 36.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

