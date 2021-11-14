Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRM. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. Vroom has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vroom by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Vroom by 62,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vroom by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

