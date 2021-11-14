Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.820-$2.860 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,365. Vontier has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

