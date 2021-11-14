Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.38). Approximately 1,470,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 975,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.20 ($1.37).

Several analysts have commented on VVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 141 ($1.84) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.17) target price on shares of Vivo Energy in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

